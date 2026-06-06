Higher wildfire risk returns as typical hot, dry, gusty June weather settles over southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Typical June weather returns to southern Arizona for the weekend and it looks like a trend that will stay with us all through next week.

Other than a few clouds, we will see lots of sunshine with high temperatures hovering around 100° along with overnight lows near 70° through the weekend.

Over the next several days, some occasional gusty wind will combine with dry air to make for high wildfire risk throughout southern Arizona.

Going into next week, high temperatures will continue to reach into the low 100s with overnight lows in the upper 60s as our dry weather trend continues.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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