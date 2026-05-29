High wildfire risk to finish the week may be eased by some moisture moving in for the middle of next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The combination of gusty wind and dry air will keep wildfire risk high throughout southern Arizona to finish the week, but some moisture is on the way to help ease the risk.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 60s to end the week and start the weekend along with warmer air soon to follow.

By Sunday, high temperatures climb back into the upper 90s with low 100s returning to begin the upcoming week.

We’re still on track to see some moisture move across southern Arizona for the middle of the week which will help produce a few showers and thunderstorms.

We aren’t expecting to see much rain, but to even be forecasting a few June thunderstorms is a bonus!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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