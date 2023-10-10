High wildfire risk returns to southeastern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will scoot to our north and bring dangerous wildfire conditions back to southeastern Arizona for the middle of the week.

Wednesday, a Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for most of southeastern Arizona as gusty wind combines with low humidity to create dangerous wildfire risk.

A southwest wind will blow at 20 to 25 mph with some gusts up to 35 mph and humidity levels will be running below 15%.

High temperatures will cool back into the mid to upper 80s for the end of the week with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Please be safe with any flammable items or any items that could cause a spark!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

