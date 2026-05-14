High wildfire risk continues as dry, windy weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler temperatures will be with us through the end of the week, but some gusty wind will keep wildfire risk elevated.

Drier air returns to the desert and will bring lots of sunshine along with high temperatures in the mid-90s to finish the week.

This weekend, Saturday will remain warm with highs in the mid-90s before highs drop to 90° for Sunday.

Our biggest concern will be a return of strong wind and critical wildfire risk returning Sunday as the cooler air moves in from the north.

Wear sunscreen and drink extra water if you’re going to be out over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

