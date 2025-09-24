Heavy rain and some flooding will be possible for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon seems to want to go out with a big finale this year!

The combination of abundant moisture and atmospheric instability will make for an interesting end to the week across southeastern Arizona.

Thursday and Friday will bring some strong thunderstorms to the region and some of the heavier rain could carry into Saturday morning.

Flood Watches have already been posted from Thursday morning through Saturday evening which includes the Tucson metro area from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

Up to 2" of rain will be possible in the lower elevations with up to 3" of accumulation in the mountains.

Along with the rain and clouds, cooler temperatures will arrive and we'll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.

A lot of weather to talk about over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

