Heat risk climbs higher through the weekend, but some monsoon thunderstorms may help cool us down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another sizzling hot weekend is on tap for southern Arizona as temperatures climb, but a few thunderstorms could help cool us down.

High temperatures will climb into 105° range in and around Tucson through the weekend along with overnight lows in the lower 80s.

Heat risk will be running higher all through the weekend, so be sure to take it easy with any outdoor activities.

The weekend will bring a few thunderstorms to southern Arizona, but it appears thunderstorms will be more likely as we head into Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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