Heat risk climbs as drier air returns to southern Arizona and monsoon takes a bit of a weekend break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will take a break through the weekend as drier air moves in from the southwest and limits monsoon to just isolated thunderstorms.

As drier air takes over, heat will build and we’ll see high temperatures running close to 105° for most of next week in the Tucson metro area.

An Extreme Heat Watch has been posted and will be in effect from Monday morning through Wednesday evening for much of south-central Arizona including Tucson.

High temperatures could climb as high as 108° with only isolated thunderstorms to help cool us down with most of those occurring towards the end of the week.

Have a great, safe weekend and be prepared for the arrival of more extreme heat next week!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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