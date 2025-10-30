Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Halloween treats us to some nice weather that will continue into next week

There will be nothing too scary about our Halloween weather and we will be treated with more nice weather to start November
Halloween treats us to some nice weather
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are being treated to some beautiful weather for Halloween!

In Tucson, Halloween will bring a high temperature of 86° with just a few high clouds late in the day.

As we roll into the start of November, the weather will get even warmer and we’ll see a high of 90° by Monday afternoon.

Next week, the weather pattern will remain quiet with just a few high clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper to go along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

I would call this weather spooktacular!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Find the stories in your neighborhood