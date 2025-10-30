Halloween treats us to some nice weather that will continue into next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are being treated to some beautiful weather for Halloween!
In Tucson, Halloween will bring a high temperature of 86° with just a few high clouds late in the day.
As we roll into the start of November, the weather will get even warmer and we’ll see a high of 90° by Monday afternoon.
Next week, the weather pattern will remain quiet with just a few high clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper to go along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
I would call this weather spooktacular!
Cochise County Forecast
