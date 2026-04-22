Gusty wind will keep wildfire risk elevated through the end of the week and into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Occasional gusty wind and low humidity will combine to keep wildfire risk elevated through the remainder of the week.

Slightly cooler temperatures will take us through the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

We will see a few mid and high level clouds over the next few days, but we still do not see any significant chance of rain in our forecast.

Please continue to be extra cautious with any flammable materials or any items that could cause a spark!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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