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Gusty wind keeps wildfire risk elevated, but some moisture may bring a few showers back to southern Arizona

More gusty wind will keep wildfire risk elevated to finish the week, but there is a slight chance of showers heading for southern Arizona
Wildfire risk remains elevated through the end of the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Occasional gusty wind and low humidity will combine to keep wildfire risk elevated through the remainder of the week.

Slightly cooler temperatures will take us through the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Partly cloudy skies will take us through the weekend before a little moisture arrives that will bring a slight chance of showers from Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

Little or no accumulation is expected, but there is a chance of sprinkles!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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