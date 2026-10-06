Gusty wind gives way to breezy conditions through the week and some tropical moisture arrives for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty wind will give way to occasional breezy conditions as we work our way through the week and there is another chance of rain heading for southern Arizona.

Partly cloudy skies and wind speeds of 10 - 15 mph will be the rule though the end of the week before a few more changes arrive for the weekend.

Temperatures will be a little warm for this time of the year and climb into the mid-90s through the middle of the week with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

This weekend, we have our eye on Hurricane Rachel which will become a tropical storm that could spin some moisture over the top of southern Arizona.

If things come together, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms from late Saturday through Monday morning.

As of now, it’s too early to tell how much rain to expect but a few showers certainly look possible by Sunday.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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