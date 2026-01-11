Gusty wind continues through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty winds will continue through the weekend, with gusts up to 50 mph.
A wind advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect until Sunday at 2 p.m. for much of Southeastern Arizona. Make sure to secure any loose objects.
Low temperatures throughout the region will range from the upper-20s to the low-40s.
Temperatures will gradually warm, Tucson’s high temperature will reach mid-70s by the second half of the week. Low temperatures will climb to the mid-40s.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
Cochise County Forecast
