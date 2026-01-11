Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Gusty wind continues through the weekend

Gusty winds will continue through the weekend, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Gusty wind continues through the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty winds will continue through the weekend, with gusts up to 50 mph.

A wind advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect until Sunday at 2 p.m. for much of Southeastern Arizona. Make sure to secure any loose objects.

Low temperatures throughout the region will range from the upper-20s to the low-40s.

Temperatures will gradually warm, Tucson’s high temperature will reach mid-70s by the second half of the week. Low temperatures will climb to the mid-40s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism