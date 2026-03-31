Gusty wind, a chance of thunderstorms and cooler air will all take us through the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather will remain interesting through the middle of the week with more gusty wind and another chance of thunderstorms.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring southwest wind across southern Arizona with wind speeds of 15 to 25 and even strong wind to the southeast of Tucson.

We will still have a slight chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday, but most activity will occur to the south and east of Tucson with only light accumulation expected.

High temperatures will drop into the low to mid-80s for the end of the week before upper 80s return for Easter weekend.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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