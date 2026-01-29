Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gradual clearing with slightly above seasonal highs

Mostly cloudy to start the day, then clearing through tonight. Warmer for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start the day, then gradual clearing by late this afternoon and evening.

Highs will be similar to Wednesday, about 1-3° above normal.

An upper ridge of high pressure along the West Coast will result in dry and warm conditions for Southeast Arizona through the weekend.

Some easterly breezes are expected this weekend, otherwise expect afternoon high temperatures 4 to 9 degrees above normal with slight cooling early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

