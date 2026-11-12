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Gorgeous fall weather gives way to another chance of rain to end the week and cooler temperatures this weekend

Another weather change will bring a chance of rain to southern Arizona to finish the week and another chance of rain early next week
A little more rain returns to southern Arizona
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gorgeous fall weather continues across southern Arizona, but some changes are coming that will include another chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms.

The first of two weather systems arrives Friday with a good chance of some light rain and a few thunderstorms with highs dropping back into the mid-70s.

Most rain totals will run less than a half-inch and be closer to the 0.10” - 0.25” range with a few showers lingering into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will bring high temperatures in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s before another weather system rolls in early next week.

The second system arrives Tuesday and will come with another chance of showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures near 70°.

Our active weather pattern returns!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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