From an active monsoon pattern, to extreme heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see a decrease in moisture today, bringing a low-grade monsoon pattern.

This doesn't rule out storms, but they will be widely scattered and likely less organized.

Although we will maintain a low-grade thunderstorm pattern the next few days, we will also see afternoon high temperatures rapidly increase late this week into this weekend.

The upper pattern eventually moves into a more favorable location for an increased potential for strong and organized thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

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