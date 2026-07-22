From an active monsoon pattern, to extreme heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see a decrease in moisture today, bringing a low-grade monsoon pattern.
This doesn't rule out storms, but they will be widely scattered and likely less organized.
Although we will maintain a low-grade thunderstorm pattern the next few days, we will also see afternoon high temperatures rapidly increase late this week into this weekend.
The upper pattern eventually moves into a more favorable location for an increased potential for strong and organized thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.
Meteorologist April Madison
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