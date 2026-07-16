Flood watches have been posted for southern Arizona as the potential for heavy rain and flooding return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A combination of abundant moisture and an unstable atmosphere will lead to the potential of heavy rain and flooding throughout much of southern Arizona to finish the week.

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for all of southeast and central Arizona from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night where we could see 1 to 3” of rain with some flooding.

The area between Tucson and Nogales will be most likely to see the heaviest rain and flooding, but all of southeast Arizona is under a higher risk of flooding and you should factor this into your travel plans along with outdoor plans.

With the additional cloud cover and rain, high temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s for most Tucson area neighborhoods.

Friday could bring more heavy rain before a slightly drier pattern returns for the weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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