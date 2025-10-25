Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Fine fall weather takes us through the weekend and into next week

A weekend warming trend will carry into the upcoming week with temperatures climbing back above seasonal averages
Fine fall weather is on tap for the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weekend warming trend will take us into next week as temperatures start to climb back above seasonal averages.

This weekend, highs will climb into the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s with only a few high clouds rolling through our skies on Sunday.

Even warmer temperatures will arrive to start the week with highs approaching 90° by Tuesday.

Warm, quiet weather will take us all through next week with only a few more high clouds arriving for Thursday and Friday.

Be sure to take advantage of this fine fall weather and have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Find the stories in your neighborhood