Fine fall weather takes us through the weekend and into next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weekend warming trend will take us into next week as temperatures start to climb back above seasonal averages.

This weekend, highs will climb into the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s with only a few high clouds rolling through our skies on Sunday.

Even warmer temperatures will arrive to start the week with highs approaching 90° by Tuesday.

Warm, quiet weather will take us all through next week with only a few more high clouds arriving for Thursday and Friday.

Be sure to take advantage of this fine fall weather and have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

