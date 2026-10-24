Fine fall weather returns for the weekend with lots of sunshine before a warming trend returns next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some fantastic fall weather is on tap for the weekend as our weather pattern calms down just in time to enjoy all of the fun outdoor activities southern Arizona has to offer.

Lots of clear sky will take us through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Early in the upcoming week, a warming trend returns with our high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 80s through the middle of the week.

By the end of the week, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returns with high temperatures falling back into the lower 80s.

Have a great, safe weekend and enjoy the fine fall weather!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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