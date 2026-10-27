Fine fall weather continues through the middle of the week, but some rain is on the way for Halloween weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will enjoy some beautiful fall weather through the middle of the week before more changes arrive that include another chance of rain.

Temperatures will bring daytime highs in the mid-80s along with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s through the middle of the week.

Two weather systems will impact Arizona with the first one arriving Thursday night and the second one arriving Sunday.

With this first system, southern Arizona will see some showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening with anywhere from 0.10” to 0.75” of rain expected.

For Halloween, we’ll be in between weather systems with highs in the upper 70s and a chance of rain returning Halloween night.

Sunday will bring more rain with an additional 0.25” to 0.75” of accumulation possible and some of those showers will continue into Monday.

High temperatures will fall into the lower 70s for Sunday and Monday as sunshine remains limited to start the month of November.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

