Fine fall weather carries us into the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our fine fall weather will continue through the end of the week with temperatures running slightly cooler than average.

Lots of sunshine will be with us along with high temperatures in the upper 70s through Friday.

Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid-50s through the end of the week to put a bit of a cool fall-like feel into the air.

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend as highs climb back into the upper 80s by Sunday.

Some gusty wind arrives early in the week as a system passes to the north, but we don’t see any rain in the forecast for the next several days.

Take advantage of the nice weather over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

