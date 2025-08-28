Fewer thunderstorms and more heat going into the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated thunderstorms will stay with us through the end of the week, but drier air returns and will bring warmer temperatures back to southern Arizona.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 90s through Friday and will climb back into the low 100s for the weekend.

This weekend, monsoon won't be able to produce many thunderstorms as drier air returns to the desert.

Early next week, more moisture moves across southern Arizona and will help produce a few more thunderstorms as our high temperatures return to the upper 90s.

Enjoy the moisture and slightly cooler temperatures!

Cochise County Forecast

