Fantastic fall weather continues through the end of the week

Fantastic fall weather continues through the end of the week
Posted at 6:36 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 21:36:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A beautiful, quiet fall weather pattern will carry us through the end of the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

By Friday, highs will climb close to 90° before slightly cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend.

This weekend, a couple of systems will impact our region and bring breezy conditions along with slightly cooler air back to southern Arizona.

Highs will fall back into the upper 70s by Tuesday, but we still don't see a good chance of rain heading our way.

For now, enjoy our gorgeous autumn weather!

Cuyler Diggs

