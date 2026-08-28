Extreme heat will soon give way to monsoon with a better chance of rain taking us through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is coming back to life and will help bring an end to the extreme heat that has been baking southern Arizona.

Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through Saturday evening, but high pressure is shifting to the east and will allow more moisture to flow across southern Arizona over the next few days.

This additional moisture will help produce more thunderstorms which will help bring the temperature down as we go through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Monsoon will remain more active all the way into Monday with some thunderstorms producing gusty outflow wind, heavy rain, localized flooding and even some hail.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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