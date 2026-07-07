Extreme Heat Warnings return to southern Arizona, but monsoon is making a comeback to help cool us down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sizzling temperatures return to the Desert Southwest and Extreme Heat Warnings have already been posted for much of the area.

Tuesday morning, Extreme Heat Warnings go into effect and will remain in effect through Wednesday evening for much of southern Arizona including the Tucson metro area.

Moisture also returns to the region and will help get monsoon going with a decent chance of thunderstorms all through the end of the week with the best chance of rain occurring east and southeast of Tucson.

For Tucson and surrounding areas, the best chance of thunderstorms will occur towards the end of the week and carry into the weekend.

Monsoon appears to be returning from vacation!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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