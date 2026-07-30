Extreme Heat Warnings return through the weekend with monsoon struggling to provide any relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerously hot temperatures have returned to southern Arizona with Extreme Heat Warnings going into effect Thursday morning and remaining in effect through Sunday evening.

High temperatures will soar as high as 113°F from Tucson to the west and over 100°F in typically cooler areas to the south and east of Tucson.

Only isolated thunderstorms are expected for the remainder of the week and most of those will be located to the south and east of Tucson.

Slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance of rain return early next week.

Heat risk will be running in the high to extreme levels over the next few days

Please take this heat seriously as heat risk will be running in the major to extreme levels over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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