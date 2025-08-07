Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect to finish the week

Extreme heat will stay with us to finish the week before slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance of rain arrive for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings will remain in effect for most of southern Arizona for one more day before we finally catch a break from record high temperatures.

Friday will bring slightly cooler high temperatures that will keep most of us below 110° and that slight cooling trend will continue into the weekend with highs hovering around 105°.

A little more moisture will arrive as we finish the week and go into the weekend which will bring a better chance of rain to southern Arizona.

The best chance of rain will remain south of Tucson, but the metro area will still have a slight chance of rain with those chances increasing by Sunday afternoon and evening.

At least we can say goodbye to the 110°+ heat for a change!

