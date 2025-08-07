Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings will remain in effect for most of southern Arizona for one more day before we finally catch a break from record high temperatures.

Friday will bring slightly cooler high temperatures that will keep most of us below 110° and that slight cooling trend will continue into the weekend with highs hovering around 105°.

A little more moisture will arrive as we finish the week and go into the weekend which will bring a better chance of rain to southern Arizona.

The best chance of rain will remain south of Tucson, but the metro area will still have a slight chance of rain with those chances increasing by Sunday afternoon and evening.

At least we can say goodbye to the 110°+ heat for a change!

