Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through Thursday evening with slightly cooler temperatures on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through Thursday evening as high temperatures will continue to run as high as 111° across much of southeastern Arizona.

A little monsoon moisture will produce a few thunderstorms to the south and east of Tucson on Wednesday and Thursday.

Otherwise, most of us will remain hot and dry with some occasional gusty wind developing to finish the week and go all the way into the start of next week.

The wind, combined with dry conditions, will create elevated wildfire risk throughout southern Arizona.

Let’s hope for a big surge of moisture to get the monsoon going again!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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