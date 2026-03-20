Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through Sunday evening as record heat continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings continue through Sunday evening as record heat continues to bake southern Arizona.

High temperatures will climb back into the low 100s to end the week and go through the weekend along with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.

Early next week, high temperatures will drop back into the upper 90s which is still about 20° above seasonal averages.

Make sure to continue to factor extreme heat into your outdoor plans and take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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