Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect as sizzling hot temperatures continue to bake southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect and have been extended to remain in effect through Monday evening as dangerously hot temperatures continue to bake southern Arizona.

Major to extreme heat risk is expected as high temperatures soar as high as 113°F from Tucson to the west and climb over 100°F in typically cooler areas to the south and east of Tucson.

This weekend, only isolated thunderstorms are expected with areas to the east-southeast of Tucson being most likely to see rain.

A better chance of thunderstorms arrives early in the week which will bring slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the low 100s by Wednesday.

Take this extreme heat seriously and have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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