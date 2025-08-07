Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect as record heat continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat continues to bake southern Arizona and Extreme Heat Warnings will remain in effect through Friday evening.

High temperatures will climb above 110° as we get closer to the end of the week and finally drop closer to 105° for the weekend.

Monsoon will stay relatively quiet, but isolated thunderstorms are expected through the end of the week along with a slightly better chance of rain over the weekend.

The best chance of rain will remain south and southwest of Tucson for Thursday and Friday.

For now, continue to play it safe with this extreme heat!

Cochise County Forecast

