Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat continues to bake southern Arizona with high temperatures as high as 110° in the deserts west of Tucson.

Extreme Heat Warnings will remain in effect through Friday evening for most of southern Arizona including the Tucson metro area.

Monsoon will stay quiet through the weekend with only isolated thunderstorms expected.

Next week, more moisture arrives and will help produce more thunderstorms and bring cooler temperatures back to the region with highs returning to the upper 90s.

Do what you can to stay cool over the next few days!

