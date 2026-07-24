Extreme Heat Warnings go into effect to end the week, but a better chance of rain arrives for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings return to southern Arizona as dangerously hot temperatures build across the Desert Southwest.

Extreme Heat Warnings go into effect Friday morning and will remain in effect through Saturday evening.

Temperatures could climb as high as 112°F in some lower elevations and as high as 110°F in and around Tucson.

Some rain would be nice to help cool us off, but only a few thunderstorms will be found throughout southern Arizona as we finish the week.

This weekend, a better chance of rain returns with the potential of a few thunderstorms being quite strong which could produce gusty wind, blowing dust, heavy rain and localized flooding.

Stay inside the air conditioning as much as you can to avoid heat related illness!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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