Extreme Heat Warnings go into effect for the rest of the week

Monsoon will slow down as extreme heat builds and keeps our high temperatures above seasonal averages through the end of the week
Extreme Heat Warnings return to southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will slow down as extreme heat returns to southern Arizona for the end of the week.

Extreme Heat Warnings will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Friday evening.

High temperatures could climb as high as 110° to the west of Tucson and stay close to 105° in the metro area.

Only isolated thunderstorms are expected through the end of the week.

Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

