Extreme Heat Warnings go into effect as dangerous heat returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerous heat will stay with us through the end of the week and much of southeastern Arizona will be under an Extreme Heat Warning for the next couple of days.

An Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect late Tuesday morning and will remain in effect through Wednesday evening with some areas seeing high temperatures up to 111°!

Monsoon will try to bring a little relief from the heat, but only isolated thunderstorms will be found near Sierra Vista on Wednesday.

By the weekend, breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures will return with highs running in the low 100s.

Take it easy in this dangerous heat!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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