Extreme Heat Warnings continue through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings have been extended through the weekend as high pressure continues to bring hot temperatures to the desert southwest.
High temperatures will stay around 105° through Sunday and overnight lows will only drop into the lower 80s.
Another surge of moisture will arrive early in the week and bring a much better chance of rain along with some cooler temperatures.
Daytime highs will drop into the mid-90s for most of the week and overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s.
The best chance of rain will occur Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have a great, safe weekend!
Cochise County Forecast
Cochise County Forecast
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS