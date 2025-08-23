Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Extreme Heat Warnings continue through the weekend

Hot, dry weather will take us through the weekend with only isolated thunderstorms to help cool us down
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings have been extended through the weekend as high pressure continues to bring hot temperatures to the desert southwest.

High temperatures will stay around 105° through Sunday and overnight lows will only drop into the lower 80s.

Another surge of moisture will arrive early in the week and bring a much better chance of rain along with some cooler temperatures.

Daytime highs will drop into the mid-90s for most of the week and overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s.

The best chance of rain will occur Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

