Extreme Heat Warnings continue through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings have been extended through the weekend as high pressure continues to bring hot temperatures to the desert southwest.

High temperatures will stay around 105° through Sunday and overnight lows will only drop into the lower 80s.

Another surge of moisture will arrive early in the week and bring a much better chance of rain along with some cooler temperatures.

Daytime highs will drop into the mid-90s for most of the week and overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s.

The best chance of rain will occur Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

