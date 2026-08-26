Extreme Heat Warnings continue through Saturday, but monsoon brings a better chance of rain by the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings continue through Saturday evening as high pressure dominates the weather over southern Arizona.

Record heat will be possible through the end of the week with temperatures running 6 to 10° above seasonal averages.

The same high pressure system that is bringing extreme heat to southern Arizona is also putting a lid on monsoon thunderstorms.

Monsoon will stay quiet until the end of the week when high pressure moves east and will allow more moisture to arrive to produce more thunderstorms going into the weekend.

Until then, play it safe in the heat and stay in the air conditioning as much as possible.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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