Extreme Heat Warnings continue for much of southeastern Arizona before critical wildfire risk arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through Thursday evening as dangerously high temperatures continue across much of southern Arizona.

Thursday, a few thunderstorms will be possible to the southeast and east of Tucson before drier air returns Friday.

This weekend, a combination of dry air and windy conditions will create critical wildfire danger and Fire Weather Watches have already been posted for all of southern and eastern Arizona.

Slightly cooler temperatures arrive over the weekend and will have our highs settling back into the low 100s from Sunday through the middle of next week.

We have a variety of weather impacting southern Arizona over the next several days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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