Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect through the weekend as sizzling hot temperatures bake southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect and will remain in effect through Sunday evening as dangerously hot temperatures build over southern Arizona. with major to extreme heat risk expected.

Major to extreme heat risk is expected as high temperatures soar as high as 113°F from Tucson to the west and climb over 100°F in typically cooler areas to the south and east of Tucson.

Only isolated thunderstorms are expected going through Sunday and most of those will be located to the south and east of Tucson.

A better chance of thunderstorms returns next week which will bring some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the low 100s by Wednesday.

Please take this heat seriously as heat risk will be running in the major to extreme levels over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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