Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect, but monsoon will attempt to cool us down with a few thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect for much of southern Arizona as scorching heat continues to bake much of the Desert Southwest.

The Extreme Heat Warnings will remain in effect through Wednesday evening as high temperatures climb as high as 111° with highs running between 105° and 110° throughout the Tucson metro area.

Moisture is increasing and will bring a decent chance of thunderstorms through the end of the week along with a better chance over the weekend.

For Tucson and surrounding areas, the best chance of thunderstorms will occur this weekend and some of those might produce locally heavy rain along with some minor flooding.

Monsoon is slowly coming back to life!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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