Extreme heat stays with us to finish the week

Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect to end the week, and monsoon will become less active going into the weekend
Extreme heat to finish the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot temperatures will keep Extreme Heat Warnings in effect as we bring the week to a close.

High temperatures will continue to hover around 105° all through the weekend and overnight lows will stay in the lower 80s.

Monsoon will be fairly quiet going into the weekend, but we will still see some isolated thunderstorms each day.

Next week, a better surge of moisture will produce a better chance of rain and some cooler temperatures through the middle of the week.

Continue to take it easy with this extreme heat!

Cochise County Forecast

