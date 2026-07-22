Extreme heat returns to southern Arizona as monsoon takes a bit of a break to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is taking a break through the end of the week and extreme heat will be taking over the Desert Southwest.

Extreme Heat Warnings have already been posted for most of southern Arizona from Friday morning through Saturday evening including the Tucson metro area.

Temperatures could climb as high as 112°F in some lower elevations and as high as 110°F in and around Tucson.

Only a few isolated thunderstorms will be found throughout southern Arizona as we finish the week, but a better chance of rain returns Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Make sure to plan accordingly to avoid heat related illness over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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