Extreme heat returns to southern Arizona as monsoon takes a backseat to dangerously hot temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will not be too active through the end of the week as high pressure builds over southern Arizona and brings dangerously hot temperatures back to the region.

Only isolated thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday and Thursday with most of those occurring to the south and east of Tucson.

Our biggest concern will be the sizzling hot temperatures heading our way with Extreme Heat Warnings going into effect Thursday morning and continuing through Sunday evening.

During this time, we could see temperatures soaring as high as 112°F in some lower elevations including the Tucson metro area.

Please take this heat seriously and plan accordingly to avoid any outdoor activities during the heat of the day!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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