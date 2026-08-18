Extreme heat continues through the end of the week, but monsoon will try to bring a little rain for relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect and will remain in effect through Friday evening as monsoon stays relatively quiet.

High temperatures could climb as high as 110° from Tucson to the west with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 80s.

Monsoon will bring a few thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona, but the overall pattern will remain quiet until Thursday when we expect a few more thunderstorms to develop.

High temperatures will stay close to 105° all the way through the weekend, so continue to take it easy in the extreme heat!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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