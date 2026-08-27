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Extreme heat continues but relief is on the way as thunderstorms and cooler temperatures return this weekend

High pressure will move east and allow monsoon to bring thunderstorms and cooler temperatures back to southern Arizona over the weekend
A better chance of rain returns to southern Arizona
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through Saturday evening as high pressure keeps a grip on southern Arizona with the possibility of record heat.

Even though extreme heat continues, we do see some relief on the way.

The same high pressure system that is bringing record heat to the Desert Southwest will move east and open the gate for more moisture to flow over southern Arizona which will lead to more thunderstorms.

The chance of rain will steadily increase as we go through the end of the week and we’ll see a good chance of thunderstorms over the weekend.

As the chances of rain goes up, the temperatures will go down and we could see highs in the upper 90s as soon as Sunday.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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