Extreme heat and record-breaking temperatures are on tap for the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is still on track to experience extreme heat for the end of the week and Extreme Heat Warnings are going into effect Thursday morning.

The warnings will remain in effect through Sunday evening as record heat bakes the region.

By Thursday, high temperatures will soar to record levels and top-out in the low 100s which would also be the earliest date for Tucson’s first 100° day ever recorded.

Overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-60s through the weekend before slightly cooler air arrives for the beginning of the week.

For now, make sure to factor the extreme heat into your outdoor plans and take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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