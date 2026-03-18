Extreme heat and record breaking temperatures are heading for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat is heading for southern Arizona and Extreme Heat Warnings have already been posted for the end of the week and the weekend.

By Thursday, high temperatures will soar to record levels and top-out in the low 100s in a trend that will take us through Sunday.

Overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-60s through the weekend before slightly cooler air arrives for the beginning of the week.

In Tucson, we will likely break the record for the earliest calendar date to reach 100°F and we will also be breaking record daily high temperatures.

Make sure to factor the extreme heat into your outdoor plans and avoid being outside in the heat of the day!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

