Expect early AM rain in Tucson, Cochise County to start weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly mild winter weather is expected across the greater Tucson metropolitan region on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, with temperatures near seasonal norms and a slight chance of late-day sprinkles.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high near 66 degrees and a low around 56 degrees across the metro area. Cloudy skies will dominate much of the day, with overcast conditions developing through the afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of light precipitation late in the day, with only brief sprinkles possible and little to no measurable rainfall expected.

Morning temperatures will start in the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies before dropping into the upper 40s overnight. Highs in the mid-60s will feel cool but comfortable for late December in the desert climate. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, with slightly breezy conditions possible during the afternoon.

The weekend's outlook reflects typical winter patterns for the region, with daytime temperatures above freezing and limited wet weather. December in Tucson generally sees mild days and cool nights, with occasional cloud cover and sparse rainfall.

Residents and visitors should plan for an overcast start and finish to the day, with outdoor plans best scheduled around the drier midday hours. Nights will remain mostly cloudy and cool. Looking ahead, Sunday’s forecast suggests continued cloudiness with temperatures holding near seasonal averages.

