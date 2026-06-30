Elevated wildfire risk continues throughout southern Arizona as monsoon remains on an extended break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty southwest wind and extremely dry air continue to combine to create high wildfire risk across southern Arizona.

Wildfire risk will remain high through the middle of the week before the wind settles down as we go into the end of the week.

High temperatures will stay close to seasonal averages with highs in the low 100s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70° through the middle of the week.

By the end of the week, temperatures will start to climb and will be running closer to 105° by the end of the 4th of July weekend.

Monsoon will continue to be on break with a return of some moisture more likely for next week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

