Easter weekend brings warm, breezy weather along with a chance of showers east of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Easter weekend will bring some high clouds, breezy conditions and high temperatures that will have us close to 90° for Easter Sunday.

For those interested in attending sunrise services, temperatures will be in the 60s for most Tucson area neighborhoods.

Looking into next week, lower 90s return before a cold front brings wind and temperatures in the lower 80s to finish the week.

Windy conditions will also elevate our wildfire risk across southern Arizona as we go through the end of next week.

Until then, have a safe and happy Easter weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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